Unitrade 24 Hour Volume Reaches $256,215.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.29 million and $256,215.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

