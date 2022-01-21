Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the third quarter worth $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the third quarter worth $288,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVV opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

