Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.