UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives $11.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

UPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 10,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,751. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UpHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

