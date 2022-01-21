Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.43 Million

Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $261.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.10 million and the highest is $270.18 million. Upstart posted sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $805.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $107.15 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $213.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 133.94.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,682,866 shares of company stock worth $341,756,829 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

