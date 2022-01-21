Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $131.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.08 million. Upwork posted sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $497.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.33 million to $498.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

