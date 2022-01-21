Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Up 0.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.24 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.47). 285,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 728,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market cap of £844.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($231,955.25).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

