Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URBN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

