UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,723 shares of company stock valued at $512,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

