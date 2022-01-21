US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

