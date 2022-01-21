US Bancorp DE Buys 3,289 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,555 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $986,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $252.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

