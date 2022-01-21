US Bancorp DE Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $257.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.08.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

