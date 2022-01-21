US Bancorp DE Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $434.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $544.43 and a 200-day moving average of $534.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.