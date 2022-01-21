US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,632 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

