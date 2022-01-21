US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $452.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

