US Bancorp DE Sells 495 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

NYSE FRC opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

