Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Update

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

UTMD opened at $93.90 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter valued at about $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

