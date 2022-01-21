Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $314.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $283.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.56. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

