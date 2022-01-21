Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,549. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.