VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 285,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

