Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

