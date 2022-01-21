Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,725 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $103,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.60. 51,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,484. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

