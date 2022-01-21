Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $876,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.43 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

