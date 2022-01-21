Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of VEC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vectrus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
