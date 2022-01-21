Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vectrus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.