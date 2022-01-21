VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VEON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VEON by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 2,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VEON by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,175,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,738,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 449,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

VEON opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

