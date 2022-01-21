Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritone were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veritone by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veritone by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERI shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

