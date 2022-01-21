Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verso were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRS opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

