Verso Price Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $156,016.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

