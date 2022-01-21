Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 425,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

