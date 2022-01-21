VIBE Price Hits $0.0182 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $40,616.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006448 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

