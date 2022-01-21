Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.