Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:VGCX opened at 15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of 10.90 and a 1-year high of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.22.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

