Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arko by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arko by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

