Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 44.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

