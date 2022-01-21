Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 18.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

AXTI stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

