Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $116,000 in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $17.31 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $320.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

