Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

