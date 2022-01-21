Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $5,775,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

