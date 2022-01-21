Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 597,327 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 99.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 597,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $30.00 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

