Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

