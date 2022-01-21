VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Position Boosted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 1.16% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,916. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

