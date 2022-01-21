Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 4%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 21,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,771,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

