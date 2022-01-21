Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 4%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 21,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,771,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
