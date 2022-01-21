Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,595,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $399,554,000 after buying an additional 126,980 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 28.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.18. 87,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $410.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

