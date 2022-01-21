Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

