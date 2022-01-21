Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 5,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,108 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -1.74. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

