Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,641. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

