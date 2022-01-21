Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Cap of $823,464.84

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.18 or 0.00477303 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $823,464.84 and approximately $441,494.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

