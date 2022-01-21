Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $500,770.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $500,770.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.58 or 0.07283439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.46 or 1.00121020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

