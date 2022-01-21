Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

WEBR opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

