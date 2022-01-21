Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 4%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEBR. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get Weber alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $89,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.